FERGUSON — A man was charged this week with beating his mother to death after her body was found hidden in his backyard.

Rodney Hubbard, 32, is accused of killing his mom, 62-year-old Rochelle Hubbard, then trying to hide her body underneath plastic, a bed sheet, a wheel barrow, tree branches and a comforter.

Hubbard and his mother both lived in the home, in the 7400 block of Blanding Drive in Ferguson. Officers said they found the body around 2:30 a.m. Monday after they were called to the home for a wellness check, and Hubbard made multiple statements incriminating himself.

Hubbard was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on a $2 million, cash-only bond.

Updated at 1 p.m. Thursday.