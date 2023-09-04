FERGUSON — St. Louis County prosecutors on Monday charged a 32-year-old man with killing a woman found dead in his backyard here earlier in the day.

Charging documents say Rodney Hubbard, of the 7400 block of Blanding Drive, beat the woman to death and then tried to hide her body underneath plastic, a bed sheet, a wheel barrow, tree branches and a comforter.

Ferguson officers discovered the body around 2:30 a.m. Monday when they performed a welfare check at Hubbard's home.

St. Louis County detectives were called, and an investigation led to Hubbard, who made multiple statements incriminating himself, prosecutors said.

Hubbard was then charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on a $2 million, cash-only bond.

Prosecutors did not immediately identify the woman.