PINE LAWN — A Ferguson man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday for killing a man during a 2022 drug deal.

Henry H. Simmons, 28, pleaded guilty and was sentenced for acting as an accessory to second-degree murder in the July 4, 2022 death of Bryant Jones, 32.

St. Louis County prosecutors reduced an original charge of second-degree murder and dropped counts for first-degree robbery and two weapons offenses as part of a plea deal.

Court documents say that Simmons created a profile on Facebook Messenger under the alias "John Wick" and used it to set up a meeting with Jones to purchase Xanax.

Jones arrived at the meet-up spot near the 3700 block of Salome Avenue in Pine Lawn just after midnight on July 4 and was shot in the chest inside a vehicle, a statement from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office says.

After he was shot, Jones drove a short distance before crashing into a pole. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

St. Louis County police investigators say Jones' cell phone and his wallet were missing after the shooting.

Police wrote in court documents that Simmons' phone records show he was near the crime scene at the time of the shooting.

Simmons fled the St. Louis area after the killing, court documents say.

Simmons will be required to serve 85% of his 12-year sentence in the case.

Bell's office said in a statement that Jones' mother spoke tearfully at sentencing telling the court that "when Simmons gets out of prison her son will still be gone."