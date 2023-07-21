A man from Ferguson was fatally injured Thursday when his car hit another vehicle that had stopped in a traffic lane of Interstate 170, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 39-year-old Ronaldo E. Butler.

The crash was at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-170 near Frost Avenue in Berkeley.

Butler was driving south in a 2007 Hyundai Elantra. His car hit a 2001 BMW 330ci that had stopped in a traffic lane because of mechanical problems, police said.

Butler, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 25-year-old men in the BMW, who were not wearing seat belts, suffered minor injuries, police said.