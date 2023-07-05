FERGUSON — The City of Ferguson is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who refers a successful new recruit to the city's police department to help fill up to 13 vacancies, Chief Troy Doyle announced Wednesday.

The $1,000 reward is open to anyone — not just Ferguson residents — who helps recruit a new hire to the Ferguson Police Department who completes police academy training and a yearlong probationary period. The department has 29 officers currently but is authorized to field up to 42 officers, Doyle said.

The effort, dubbed 'Enlist a Hero,' is meant to address a shortage of police officers while encouraging ties between the department and community, Doyle said.

The initiative comes three months after Doyle, a former longtime St. Louis County Police lieutenant, was hired as Ferguson Police Chief by the city council.

“In my tenure as Police Chief, I have come to understand the power of community and collective action,” Doyle said in a news release. “Our aim with ‘Enlist a Hero’ is to not only address our staffing needs but also to strengthen the bond between our police department and the community we serve."

The $1,000 rewards, up to $13,000 all together, will be funded with money budgeted to pay salaries for the currently vacant positions in the police department, without posing new costs to the city, Doyle said.

Updated at 3 p.m. with more details