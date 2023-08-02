UNIVERSITY CITY — A filmed sting organized by an online vigilante group known as the "Predator Poachers" led to felony child enticement charges this week against a Villa Ridge married couple.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Monday charged William Burns, 39, and Rachel Burns, 32, with felony enticement of a child after the married couple was filmed in a University City confrontation with Alex Rosen, a leader of the "Predator Poachers."

Rosen, 23, started the group four years ago in his hometown of Houston, Texas, but now travels the country setting up stings of people who send sexual messages online to accounts that they believe belong to children but are in fact run by members of Rosen's group.

Predator Poachers is among several similar groups that grew large online followings in recent years by exposing people they accuse of preying on children, drawing thousands of followers, but also criticism from some police departments who accuse them of interfering and taking the law into their own hands.

Rosen and the "Predator Poachers" now have tens of thousands of followers on social media and the video site Rumble, where they post their stings.

Rosen said they intentionally planned a sting in University City after discovering last year that the police department was open to investigating their busts when a similar sting fell through.

In the Burns case, charges allege that both William and Rachel Burns began messaging with one of the group's accounts claiming to be an 11-year-old girl on July 9. Rosen said the couple sent messages telling the fake girl that they were looking for a younger third member of their relationship.

Rosen told the Post-Dispatch this week that a member of the group who "looks very young" had a video call with the married couple. They then continued to message with the account before arranging to pick up the fake girl in University City to spend the weekend with them.

Messages included discussions of sexual topics, including Williams Burns asking the girl to "save herself" for him and Rachel Burns saying the girl could decide "if you wanna shower alone or together" with the couple when they met up, charging documents say.

On Sunday, Rachel Burns drove to the 6300 block of Cabanne Avenue in University City for the meetup, where she was met by Rosen, charges say.

Rosen provided the Post-Dispatch with footage of the confrontation showing that Rachel Burns arrived with two young children crying in her car.

"That was a really, really a sad thing," Rosen said. "We were worried about the safety of those kids."

In the footage, Rachel Burns claims to Rosen that she and her husband planned to wait until the girl was 18 before beginning a sexual relationship, but then goes on to say that they had planned to let the girl decide if she wanted to shower with them that weekend.

She tells Rosen that she and her husband have 11 children between them, though several have been "taken" from them.

Eventually, William Burns arrives and joins his wife in the confrontation. He tells Rosen that he wanted to get to know the girl as a child before beginning a relationship in the future, according to the footage.

Rosen called University City police who took the couple into custody. Both are being held on $250,000 cash-only bonds.

News reports show several similar "Predator Poacher" busts have led to charges across the country, including cases in Kentucky, Louisiana, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Nebraska.

Rosen said this week all the charges undercut law enforcement criticism of groups like his.

"Every single department is either going to say nothing or discourage it publicly, but we've seen that departments that discourage it publicly will work to prosecute our cases," Rosen said. "There are people that don't like what we do, but our intention is to make children safer."

Some local law enforcement officials interviewed by the Post-Dispatch in 2019 said that the phenomenon of "child predator hunters" can unleash a form of mob justice and create volatile situations that should be left to trained professionals.

Facebook justice: St. Louis area vigilantes trap child predators while thousands watch live online Two St. Louis area "predator hunters" became popular online by broadcasting confrontations with suspected child predators on Facebook. But they have critics.

One of the Metro East’s most well-known "predator hunter," Kyle Swanson, was charged in May 2021 in Madison County with obstructing justice, unlawful restraint and assault. The charges accused him of threatening to hit a man during a bust and interfering in a police investigation.

Swanson accepted a plea deal to avoid prosecution in November 2021 that included an agreement that his group, KTS Predator Hunters, would stop all stings in Madison County.