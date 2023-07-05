ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man died overnight in St. Charles County in a blaze that authorities suspect was sparked by fireworks hitting his garage while he slept.

The man, his wife and their 12-year-old daughter all escaped -- but the father went back inside, possibly to retrieve something, and was later found dead in the garage.

The fire was reported about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3600 block of Arlington Drive, in unincorporated St. Charles County. The man who died was 49 years old. His name was not released.

Cpl. Barry Bayles of the St. Charles County Police Department said the girl was watching TV and "heard a loud bang, explosion. She assumed it was fireworks but it was really loud and seemed close."

The girl went to investigate and saw smoke and fire coming from the garage area. She woke her parents up and said there was a fire and they needed to get out, Bayles said.

They all got out, including the family's dog, but the father returned to the house. Bayles said authorities aren't sure why, perhaps he needed to retrieve something.

"He went into the garage for something and it appears he succumbed to the smoke and ... gases in there," Bayles said. "That's where his body was found."

"It's heartbreaking," Bayles added.

The mother and daughter were uninjured.

Crews with Central County Fire & Rescue arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames at the one-story home.

Authorities said they haven't determined what caused the blaze, though they suspect errant fireworks started the fire.

"It wasn't anything they did," Bayles said of the family. "Nothing they set. It doesn't appear to have been done by the residents at all. It was done by someone else."

Investigators haven't determined if fireworks landed on the roof of the garage or entered the garage another way. Police said the garage door may have been raised slightly, as people often do to let a pet come and go.

Bayles said people in unincorporated St. Charles County were permitted to set off fireworks until 11 p.m., and any fireworks that may have started the garage fire were in violation of county ordinance.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating.

Bayles said investigators are working to gather more evidence at the scene. He said there is nothing to indicate the fire was intentional.

The garage was gutted by the fire, and the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Check back for updates.