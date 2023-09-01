VINITA PARK — A 33-year-old Florissant man was charged with murder this week after, police say, he shot his former boss over money.

Rodney Collins was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, evidence tampering, armed criminal action and two stealing counts connected to the death of 43-year-old William Gholson.

The death was discovered when Gholson’s mother called 911 to report she hadn’t heard from her son for several days, according to charging documents.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative went to Gholson’s home in the 6500 block of Woodrow Avenue in Velda Village Hills where his mother let them into the house.

There, officers found Gholson dead with a gunshot wound to the head, court documents say.

Collins was a former employee of Gholson doing gutter and cleaning services, said North County Police Cooperative Maj. Ron Martin.

He soon became a main suspect in the case and, in an interview with investigators, admitted to shooting Gholson, before cleaning the scene and stealing Gholson’s car, TV, electronics and other items.

Collins told investigators he was angry with his former boss over money before the shooting, police wrote in court documents.

The suspected murder weapon was taken from Collins’ home before he was able to sell it, the documents say.

Martin said it took detectives weeks of work to piece together the case.

“We are very proud of their efforts,” he said Friday.

Collins was in custody and denied bond in the case Friday.