ST. LOUIS — Bruce Tolliver thought he'd almost certainly go to prison.

He was drunk in 2018 when he crashed his car, killing his best friend, 15-year-old Nick Blackey. For years, he dealt with the guilt of what he'd done — and the weight of multiple pending charges.

Blackey's mother, Michelle Blackey Dismute, spent years suffering after the crash, too. She grieved, and she was angry at Tolliver.

But on Wednesday, inside a St. Louis courtroom, Tolliver sat down next to Dismute. She put her arm around him, and they rose to their feet. She and her son's best friend walked together to St. Louis Circuit Judge Katherine Fowler's bench, where Dismute asked the court to show Tolliver mercy.

"This is one of the most beautiful things I've seen in this court," Fowler said.

Tolliver has spent several months attending therapy, participating in job programs and working to make himself better. His efforts, along with the guidance of the restorative justice nonprofit the Freedom Community Center, have put him on track for a potential sentence of probation.

He still has a few months to go. But in the meantime — and after the court process is over — Dismute said she's going to support him.

"I want him to do better," she said. "He can do better."

On Sept. 30, 2018, Tolliver and Blackey were riding in his 2007 Hyundai Sonata when he lost control of the vehicle, slamming into a street sign, a fire hydrant and a tree just east of Kingshighway. Blackey, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed.

Tolliver was charged in 2019, and his case dragged through the court system during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was released on bond in October 2020 and placed on a GPS monitor.

Court records show he found employment. He also started participating in programs and receiving therapy through the Freedom Community Center, an organization that offers prison alternatives that allow people to take accountability for their crimes while also helping both them and crime victims heal. Tolliver said workers at the center immediately cared about him, regardless of the charges he was facing.

"They wanted to help me," he said.

Meanwhile, Dismute's grief and anger were slow to subside. She missed her son, and she often wondered what he'd look like growing through his formative years and how many kids he'd have.

She arrived for court in April to witness Tolliver's guilty plea. She said she wasn't happy with the deal on the table. It wasn't enough prison time, she thought.

But then she saw Tolliver sitting in the courtroom. She heard her son's voice in her head: "You have got to stop."

So, she did. She changed her mind.

"He made a mistake," she said Wednesday. "He caused an accident."

Since April, Tolliver has continued to attend therapy at the Freedom Community Center. As part of his program, he and Dismute will attend sessions together to promote healing.

Tolliver said he is working with his therapists to learn how to forgive himself. But he's not there yet.

"I really wish things were different," he said.

Dismute said she offered Tolliver a place to live with her and her husband. She spent time in prison herself years ago, and she said her biggest worry is that another young Black man is stuck in the cycle of incarceration.

"I don't want him to be another statistic," she said.

Dismute said she has noticed that Tolliver has withdrawn since the crash. He was previously more outgoing. But now, he is quiet and barely speaks a word.

But on Wednesday, his eyes lit up when he talked about his friend Nick and how much he loves his mother.

"Even when he was mad at her," Tolliver said, "he still would never say anything bad about her."

Judge Fowler set Tolliver's sentencing for October so he could finish his Freedom Community Center program before a final decision is made.