CLAYTON — A jury found a former Hazelwood School District security guard guilty Wednesday of repeatedly sexually abusing a student.

Jurors found Dexter Wade, 40, guilty of first-degree statutory rape, three counts of statutory sodomy and one count of enticement of a child for sexually assaulting a girl for months in 2016 and 2017 when she was 13 and 14.

The girl sobbed on the stand as she described growing close to Wade when they would joke around at Hazelwood Central Middle School. Prosecutors presented evidence showing Wade made sexual advances on her beginning when she was in eighth grade, including sending her sexually explicit messages over Snapchat and sneaking into the girl's home to sexually assault her. The assaults also happened in church and neighborhood parking lots and at another school where Wade worked, the girl testified.

Assistant St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Brooke Hurst told the jury Wade "preyed" on the girl as she was struggling with her family and grades in school.

"She was going through a rough time. She was vulnerable," Hurst said. "And the defendant took advantage of that."

Throughout the abuse, Wade gave the girl gifts, socialized with her family and took her to the trampoline park Skyzone, according to the evidence presented at trial.

"He was almost like a father figure to her," Hurst told the jury.

Wade was charged with the crimes in 2020 after the girl reported the abuse to St. Louis County police a few weeks after she first disclosed, to her friends, what happened to her.

Wade's defense team emphasized the lack of physical evidence and the lag between the assaults and the girl's reports to police. They also questioned the girl's timeline of an assault she said happened the same day as a family funeral by calling an employee of a mortuary and the defendant's father to testify to funeral dates.

Wade worked at the Hazelwood School District from October 2013 through November 2016. Wade was then employed as a security guard by the St. Louis Charter Schools from November 2016 through August 2017, according to St. Louis County police.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

“This predator was empowered to protect this girl, and he took advantage of her instead," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement on the case. "I thank this jury and our trial team for delivering justice for this courageous young woman.”