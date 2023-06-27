LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A former hockey coach at Lindenwood University and youth clubs in the area is accused of sexually abusing at least two children between 2007 and 2021.

James R. Lambert, 41, of Lake Saint Louis, is charged in two separate cases in St. Louis County and St. Charles County alleging similar abuse of two boys, including assaults on one of his players over years on trips to at least 14 states.

Lambert was an assistant coach for Lindenwood University hockey along with roles coaching at the St. Peters Hockey and Chesterfield Hockey Association youth travel clubs. Prosecutors say they have no evidence that any current players of any teams were victimized.

Lambert was charged in St. Charles County May 26 with first-degree child molestation and two counts of statutory sodomy stemming from a report from a man in his 20s who made a report of past abuse to Lake Saint Louis police.

The man reported that Lambert sexually assaulted him for years spanning from 2007 through 2018 when he was about ages 6 to 17. The abuse happened when Lambert would take the boy across the country to hockey games along with practices and other sporting events.

The man told police he was sodomized by Lambert at least 50 times over the years, including instances when Lambert recorded the assaults on video, court documents say.

The man told officers Lambert attempted to make it feel normal and scared him about what would happen if anyone found out.

Court documents say that Lambert appeared to have fled to a relative's home in northeast Illinois when he learned about the investigation, but was later arrested.

Lambert was also charged Monday in a second case in St. Louis County where he faces two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of sexual exploitation of minor in connection to a different child.

He's accused in that case of having sexual contact with a boy between the ages of 6 and 7 in the bathroom of the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights between March 2020 and September 2021. He's also accused of taking explicit photos of those sex acts with the child.

A spokesperson for Lindenwood University said in a statement Tuesday that Lambert is no longer employed at Lindenwood.

"The University has been informed that the charges do not involve Lindenwood University in any way and that Lambert has no prior criminal history. … The University does not provide additional comment or details surrounding employee departures."

Lambert's bond was set at $300,000 in St. Louis County and $250,000 in St. Charles County.