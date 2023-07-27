ST. LOUIS — A former Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle inspector who took cash bribes to falsely certify vehicles as roadworthy was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in prison.

Larry S. Conrad, 67, admitted in April to taking roughly $14,000 in cash bribes to falsify inspection forms that allowed damaged, abandoned or salvaged vehicles to be given new titles and potentially sold to unwitting customers.

"That's the very sort of corruption that eats away at our society," said Judge Matthew T. Schelp before sentencing Conrad. "There has to be a message sent."

Conrad worked for the Missouri Highway Patrol as a vehicle inspector for roughly 20 years.

Last year, authorities used a cooperating witness to place cash in the driver's side door of a vehicle as a bribe. In exchange, Conrad certified that an inoperable vehicle that hadn't even been brought to the inspection site had passed its inspection.

Federal authorities approached Conrad on Sept. 29 and asked if he had taken any cash bribes, according to court documents. Conrad initially denied doing so, but eventually showed federal agents $610 in bribes he had in his pants pockets and roughly $6,500 he hid in his vehicle.

On Thursday, Conrad's attorney Jerry Jacko asked the judge for leniency, arguing Conrad was the sole provider and caretaker for his disabled wife. Conrad also had no criminal history and support from his family and church, making him unlikely to re-offend.

"I am truly sorry for what I did," Conrad said in court.

Prosecutors, however, asked Schelp to sentence Conrad to prison, arguing his conduct eroded public trust and corrupted a program meant to keep people safe on the road.

"This defendant for days and weeks and months was taking cash bribes," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith. "That is not aberrant behavior. That is not a one-off."

Schelp said he agreed with Goldsmith's assessment of Conrad's actions. Schelp said Conrad was paid with taxpayer money to keep people safe and instead shirked his duty.

He ordered Conrad to pay a $20,000 fine in addition to serving prison time.

"I hope it sends a message that this type of thing, it's just completely unacceptable," Schelp said.