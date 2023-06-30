ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles County jury awarded $527,000 on Thursday to a former highway department employee who claimed he was discriminated against due to his disability.

Jonathan Pollard, of St. Louis County, worked as a truck driver and laborer for the St. Charles County Highway Department for 13 years. He was fired in 2018 after asking for accommodations for a recent foot and ankle surgery, according to court documents.

This week, he took his case to trial, arguing the county violated the Missouri Human Rights Act by refusing to provide reasonable accommodations.

A jury took just two hours to return a verdict in his favor.

"I am extremely proud of this St. Charles County jury," said Pollard's attorney, Cyrus Dashtaki. "As the voice of their community, their verdict sends a clear reminder to all employers, private or public, that discrimination and retaliation will not be tolerated in St. Charles County."

A spokeswoman for St. Charles County did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday, but in court documents, the county maintained that it acted properly in Pollard's firing and denied discriminating against him.