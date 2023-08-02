ST. LOUIS — A former clerk at the downtown St. Louis jail was sentenced Wednesday to probation for violating an inmate’s civil rights during a beating in 2019.

Edward L. Barber, 42, was working on the second floor of the City Justice Center as a prisoner processing clerk when an inmate identified by his initials, “M.J.,” punched another clerk. An officer pepper sprayed M.J. in the face and then took him to the ground and handcuffed him.

Barber then took M.J. to a cell. When they got inside, Barber admitted to forcing M.J. to the ground. M.J. suffered fractures to his nose and orbital wall.

On Wednesday, Barber apologized for M.J.’s injuries and promised not to commit another crime.

“I would never want to be here again,” he told the judge.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommended Barber receive a sentence of 18 to 24 months in prison, but Barber’s attorney and prosecutors both asked for a sentence of probation or supervised release, arguing Barber had no criminal history before the incident and had an associate’s degree.

“He has the ability to make amends,” said Barber’s lawyer, Mark Byrne.

Judge Sarah Pitlyk agreed and sentenced Barber to four years of probation. She said his conduct was “very concerning,” but she said given his lack of criminal history, the incident "does appear to be an aberration for him personally."

Barber will also be required to complete 80 hours of community service.