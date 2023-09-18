CLAYTON — A former Velda City police officer who has faced a series of scandals was placed on five years probation after admitting Monday to shooting into a fleeing car while he was on duty.

Former officer Matthew Schanz, 36, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault for firing nine shots at a driver fleeing a traffic stop in February 2020, leaving the man with serious injuries.

As part of the plea deal, St. Louis County prosecutors reduced the charge from first-degree assault and dropped a second count of armed criminal action.

Schanz was arrested after the Feb. 25, 2020, traffic stop where he and his partner, Christopher Gage, pulled over a car for expired temporary tags near West Florissant and Octavia avenues in Flordell Hills.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a 2020 press conference announcing the charges that the officers reported smelling marijuana and found the drug during a search of the car before the driver took off down a one-way street.

Charging documents say the officers fired at the fleeing car as it drove away and Schanz falsely reported over his police radio that the driver tried to run them over.

The 37-year-old driver was shot and crashed about a half-mile away. Schanz's body-worn camera and a dashboard camera recorded video of the shooting.

Schanz, who was at the St. Louis County Justice Center to turn himself in at the time, interrupted Bell's press conference, telling reporters he was “yelling, screaming” for the vehicle to stop and was in fear for his life before he fired.

“We are trained to neutralize that threat, and that’s exactly what we were trying to do,” he said. He said he was “not trained to turn around and run away,” when asked why he didn’t step out of the path of the vehicle.

Schanz's partner, Gage, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon late last year and was placed on three years probation for his actions during the shooting.

The charge was the latest in a series of complaints surrounding Schanz.

He spent about six years with St. Louis police but was fired after a 2013 domestic dispute spilled into him leading police on a vehicle pursuit.

When the other man called 911, Schanz left the residence with his duty weapon, court documents say.

Schanz then ignored police commands to get out of his car and instead drove off, followed by a patrol car using its lights and siren, according to court documents. He eventually stopped.

Schanz was fired in 2014. He filed an appeal, but two years later a judge confirmed Schanz’s firing in 2016.

Schanz was then accused in state police disciplinary documents of assaulting staff at a Randolph County hospital where he was seeking treatment in August 2016. He pleaded guilty to reckless conduct in connection to the charge in 2017.

Schanz was hired by Velda City in 2018 and the following year he was accused of assault in a discipline case for throwing his badge at the Velda City police chief, hitting him in the chest, after the chief questioned him about his whereabouts, state disciplinary documents say.

As part of the plea deal Monday, Schanz agreed to surrender his Missouri police license and is barred from seeking employment in law enforcement, corrections or security while on probation.

“This police officer was not entitled to shoot this individual because he was fleeing a traffic stop," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a press release Monday. "This individual surrendering his badge was a good outcome of this incident - which could have been fatal."

Schanz did not immediately return a call for comment Monday.