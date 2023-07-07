ST. LOUIS — A former youth hockey coach was charged in federal court Thursday with multiple child sex crimes.

James Lambert, 41, was charged with the transportation of a minor to engage in sexual acts, receiving child pornography, and two counts of producing child pornography.

Lambert was already charged with similar crimes in two separate cases in St. Louis County and St. Charles County earlier in the year. It was unclear if the federal charges pertained to the same two alleged victims.

The man who initially reported Lambert to the St. Louis police said on May 26 he had been sexually abused by Lambert when he was between the ages of 6 and 17. The abuse took place when Lambert would take the boy to hockey games and practices, the man said.

William Marsh, Lambert’s lawyer, declined to comment on the new charges.