PAGEDALE — Authorities have charged a fourth person with following a teenager off a MetroLink train in Pagedale, shooting him and robbing him of his cellphone and firearm.

Steven Marion, 32, of Ferguson, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He is in jail in St. Louis County on a $1 million bond, authorities said.

Marion's co-defendants, 28-year-old Kenneth Alexander J. Hall and 18-year-old Darnesha Thomas-Perry are in custody on the same charges as Marion.

A juvenile was also arrested and charged in the case, police said, but additional information was not immediately available.

Officers say Jaylin Johnson, 19, met up with some people in downtown St. Louis just before he was found dead around 1 a.m. Friday in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road in Pagedale.

Johnson lived in the 500 block of St. Joseph Lane in Manchester in west St. Louis County.