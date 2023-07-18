ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old gas station clerk was shot and killed early Tuesday in the city's Dogtown area, near Forest Park.

Police said they were called to the BP Gas Station at 1104 Hampton Ave. just before 3:30 a.m. and found Iyaz Ahmed shot just inside the store. He died at a hospital.

The store is on the border of the city's Clayton-Tamm and Cheltenham neighborhoods in Dogtown.

No one else was injured in the shooting. Police said they had not identified any suspects but believe there are three.

The clerk's death marks at least 91 homicides in the city so far this year.