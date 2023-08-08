BERKELEY — A man on Tuesday was charged in the accidental shooting death of his 7-year-old grandson one day earlier in Berkeley.

Walter Macon, 45, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action. He was in custody at the St. Louis County jail on Tuesday, according to online records.

The 7-year-old boy, Darnell Macon, was shot inside a truck around 10 a.m. Monday in the 6700 block of Larry Lane, just off North Hanley Road. Police say Macon admitted he left Darnell in the truck with a loaded gun.

Investigators said Macon was loading studio recording equipment into his truck when Darnell climbed into the vehicle.

Macon told police he then left for about 5 ½ minutes. When he returned, his grandson was slumped over with a gunshot wound to the head.

Darnell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Macon told police the gun was between the driver's seat and the center console when he left Darnell in the truck.

The boy's death was the first of two children killed by gunshot wounds Monday in the St. Louis area. A 5-year-old girl was also shot and killed in Belleville.