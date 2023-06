No injuries were reported after a Granite City home exploded early Monday.

The state fire marshal's office and an agent with the ATF were among the investigators.

The single-family home is in the 3000 block of Dale Avenue, near St. Clair Avenue.

Authorities said a gas leak may have caused the explosion, which was reported around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Granite City police Lt. Justin Rayl said the owner wasn't at home at the time and there were no injuries.

Check back for updates.