GRANITE CITY — Matthew Jones, a 37-year-old man whose home exploded early Monday while he was at work, tried to be upbeat -- "it's only a house" -- and was thankful no one was hurt.

As he walked near the rubble, Jones laughed when he found his blender that had been hurled onto his driveway.

Rich Moore, assistant chief of the Granite City Fire Department, said "all indications" are that a gas leak caused the explosion at the single-family residence about 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Jones, the homeowner, lived alone at 3040 Dale Avenue, near St. Clair Avenue. Jones said he was working on his water heater the night before to figure out why his water wasn't heating up.

"I didn't hear any hissing sound" or smell any natural gas, Jones said. He said he went to work for the overnight shift at a company that makes laundry detergent, leaving his house behind without a hint of trouble.

"Thankful to be working the graveyard shift," Jones said.

The house was leveled and debris damaged a neighbor's home.

"It was a debris field in the street," the assistant fire chief, Moore, added.

Before authorities talked with Jones to confirm he was safely away, crews had gone through the rubble to make sure no one was inside the home.

The state fire marshal's office and an agent with the ATF were among the investigators. Moore said they were called in primarily due to the magnitude of the explosion.

Rob Prather, a neighbor, said he had walked out of his home to go to work about 2:10 a.m. Prather's fiancee called him in hysterics, saying the neighbor's house blew up.

"I rushed right home and walked into a disaster zone," Prather said. "The side of his house blew off and went through my driveway and almost put my Harley through the wall. Our bathroom is demolished."

His fiancee was sleeping near a wall close to where his home was damaged. "She is very lucky," Prather said.

Christine Tannous of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

