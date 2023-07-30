ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a man Saturday night after he got into a gunfight with police and led officers on a chase through the city’s Carondelet neighborhood after allegedly shooting a woman in his car.

Two St. Louis police officers were in the 3600 block of Bates Street at 7:45 p.m. when they saw a woman get out of the passenger side of a car screaming, “He just shot me,” according to a police report.

The suspect exited the driver’s side of the car armed with a pistol, police said. The two officers got out of their marked patrol car and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. The suspect pointed his gun at the officers and fired, police said. The officers returned fire.

The suspect ran away. The officers gave chase, but lost sight of him about a half-mile away in the 5500 block of Tennessee Avenue, police said. Numerous officers searched the area and eventually found the suspect hiding in the backyard of a residence near where he was last seen.

The suspect — described as Black male, age 39 — complied with the officers’ orders to drop his weapon. He refused to surrender, however, and was tased, police said. Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured.

The woman, age 38, suffered gunshots to her right arm and back, police said. She was listed in critical but stable condition at an area hospital.

The officers involved in the shooting are identified as a Black male officer, 39, who has served eight years as an officer; and a white male officer, 25, who has served for three months.

The city’s Force Investigation Unit is reviewing the shooting.