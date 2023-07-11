A Hanley Hills man is accused of following a teenager off a MetroLink train in Pagedale where he shot him to death and robbed him of a cellphone and firearm.

Kenneth Alexander J. Hall, 28, was charged Monday with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. His bail was set at $750,000 cash.

Police are still searching for his accomplices.

Jaylin Johnson, 19, met up with some people in downtown St. Louis just before he was found dead around 1 a.m. Friday in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road in Pagedale.

Hall was seen in a group of people, including Johnson, riding MetroLink on a westbound train Friday. Johnson was talking with two females on the train, and video surveillance showed Hall and others "making a plan and pointing at Johnson," police said in court papers.

When the westbound train stopped in Pagedale, Johnson, Hall and others got off. Johnson was shot and killed near the MetroLink station. Police said Johnson's pockets "were turned inside out" and some of his belongings were stolen, including a cell phone and firearm.

Hall and his accomplices boarded a MetroLink train heading east and left Johnson's body behind. They got off the train in St. Louis.

Hall wore a black mask when he got off the train in Pagedale and when he boarded a train again to head east, police said. After the killing, MetroLink video showed the gunman on a train, wearing a black mask and holding Johnson's firearm, police said.

Hall lives in the 7800 block of Alert Drive in Hanley Hills. He was booked into the jail on Sunday afternoon, jail records show, and has no defense attorney listed in court files.

In September, Hall was put on three years' probation for a conviction in a 2022 domestic assault case in St. Louis County. He had recent hearings for violating terms of his probation.

Police are searching for others in the crime. On Monday, investigators released surveillance photos of people they want to talk to about Johnson's death. Police want to find two women and one man seen in the photos riding the train.