JENNINGS — A Hazelwood woman died late Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 70 near Jennings Station Road.

Kineka Clark, 42, was driving westbound on the highway around 10:30 p.m. when she lost control of her Ford Crown Victoria, police said.

She struck the left side of a westbound Lexus GS, sending both cars off the right side of the road. The Ford then rolled and struck a light police, according to a police report.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Her passenger, a 21-year-old man, was injured and taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Lexus, a 35-year-old woman, was also injured.