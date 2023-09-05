ST. LOUIS — A man died and a woman was injured after two cars collided early Monday near Goodfellow and Page boulevards, police said.

A 33-year-old man died at the scene of the crash, which was reported about 12:15 a.m. Monday. The man's name was not released.

A 27-year-old woman was injured and taken to a hospital. Police said she was stable.

The man was driving west on Page in a 2005 Nissan Altima. He lost control of the car near Goodfellow, and the car went into an oncoming lane, police said.

The woman was driving a 2009 Jeep Cherokee east on Page. She hit the brakes and swerved to avoid the oncoming Nissan but the two cars collided, police said.

The St. Louis Police Department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating the crash.