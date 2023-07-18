SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for the state to become the first in the nation to eliminate cash bail, siding against prosecutors and sheriffs in the Metro East and statewide who challenged the move that will transform the state’s criminal justice system.

The high court on Tuesday set an implementation date of Sept. 18 for the measure, which goes beyond similar reforms in other states that have limited but not altogether ended cash bail.

The bail measure was one of the most controversial elements of a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, dubbed the SAFE-T Act, signed into law in January 2021 by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Supporters argued cash bail creates an unfair system where poor people are left waiting in jail for trial while those with money are released.

“We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pre-trial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail,” Pritzker said in a statement Tuesday.

Illinois’ move to end cash bail comes amid a wave of similar reforms across the country, including legislation in New York, New Jersey and California.

In neighboring Missouri, cash bail remains, but it saw significant reforms when the Missouri Supreme Court in 2019 created rules limiting its use. The court ordered that judges consider non-monetary conditions for release, including GPS monitoring and house arrest, when possible.

Results have been mixed locally. St. Louis City courts largely moved away from cash bail, applying it in less than 8% of cases last year. The bail amounts were mostly small, too: For the year, total bail amounted to only $350,000.

In St. Louis County, circuit court judges used cash bail far more often, issuing more than $5.2 million total in cash bail last year, according to the county Department of Justice Services.

Tuesday’s ruling settles a flurry of lawsuits brought by sheriffs and state’s attorneys from more than 60 counties across the state, including Madison, Clinton, Monroe and Bond counties in the Metro East that argued the state constitution ensures that “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.”

The 5-2 decision overturns a January ruling from a Kankakee County judge by finding that the state constitution “does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public.”

What ‘no bail’ means for Metro East

Under the new law, Illinois courts will end the longtime practice of ensuring that someone appears in court through cash deposits the defendant will lose if they fail to appear. But that doesn’t mean all suspected violent offenders will be released.

Judges will still be able to hold those charged with serious and violent crimes in custody if they are deemed to be a flight risk or too dangerous to the community.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. James Hendricks said the department plans to work with prosecutors to continue to keep those facing violent charges in jail without bond while they await charges.

“It’s not going to be where most people think, that we’re going to open the doors and let everybody out,” Hendricks said Tuesday. “More than 85% of our jail population are already violent offenders with serious charges.”

Hendricks said the department had already been training to prepare officers for the changes to arrests and jail bookings. He noted that cash bail has already been dwindling in the county, though it’s still in use.

“We might not all like it, but we’re definitely going to follow the law as it’s written on the books,” he said.

Several Republican Metro East elected officials criticized the ruling Tuesday claiming the measure will pose a risk to the region’s public safety, including Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor, who were both party to the suit at the center of Tuesday’s ruling.

Connor and Haine said they “respectfully disagree” with the ruling, but will follow the high court’s decision.

“We remain convinced that the SAFE-T Act is ill-conceived legislation that will take discretion and tools away from our local judges, impose serious unfunded burdens on local prosecutors, delay justice for victims of crime, and ultimately make our neighborhoods less safe,” the statement reads.

State Rep. Amy Elik, R-Alton, also spoke out against the decision Tuesday, saying it “ties the hands” of law enforcement and will “put many detained criminals back on the streets much faster without having to post cash bail.”

State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, called the ruling “dangerous to the brave men and women who serve in law enforcement” and “frightening to the families who just want safe neighborhoods.”

Meanwhile, the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice, an advocacy group supporting the reform, praised the historic ruling as ending “one of the most glaring injustices in our criminal legal system” that disproportionately impacts poor, Black communities.

The measure “will improve community safety by keeping millions of dollars in our state’s most marginalized communities every year,” the organization said in a statement. “Giving people the opportunity to stay in their communities while awaiting trial will enable them to keep their jobs, housing and custody of their children, making us all safer.”