SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for Illinois to become the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail, siding against prosecutors and sheriffs in the Metro East and statewide who challenged the move that will likely transform the state's criminal justice system.

The high court on Tuesday set an implementation date of Sept. 18 for the measure, which goes beyond similar reforms in states across the country that have limited cash bail while defendants await trial.

The measure was part of a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, dubbed the SAFE-T Act, signed into law last December by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Supporters of the bill argued cash bail gives unfair treatment to poor people who can't afford to pay, causing them to remain in jail and creating undue pressure to take plea deals ahead of their trial date.

Implementation had been on hold while the Illinois Supreme Court considered a ruling by a local judge that found the bail measure violated Illinois' constitution.

Under the new law, Illinois judges will still be able to hold those charged with serious crimes in custody if they are deemed too dangerous to release or are determined to be a flight risk, but the measure ends the longtime practice of ensuring that someone appears in court through cash deposits the defendant will lose if they fail to appear. People charged with misdemeanors will be released without bail or pretrial conditions.

Critics of the change, including Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine in the Metro East, have argued it puts public safety at risk by ending an effective way of ensuring defendants appear in court.

Tuesday's ruling settles the lawsuit brought by sheriffs and state’s attorneys from more than 60 counties across the state, including Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Bond counties in Metro East. St. Clair County State's Attorney James Gomric and St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson were not party to the suit, but were granted a separate temporary restraining order seeking to delay the end of cash bail after the lower court ruled the measure was unconstitutional.

Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling overturning the lower court's decision comes more than six months after the Illinois Supreme Court halted the measure just before it was initially set to take effect in January. The delay gave the court time to review a ruling from Kankakee County Judge Thomas Cunningham's that found the provision violated Illinois' constitutional provision ensuring “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties."

The 5-2 opinion overturning Cunningham's decision found that the state constitution “does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.