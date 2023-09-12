UNIVERSITY CITY — A fire broke out in a family home sending one to the hospital on Tuesday, according to the University City Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the fire on the 6500 block of Etzel Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. and say the fire was put out within an hour. The fire appears to have started in the rear of the home, near the kitchen, according to the incident commander at the scene, Rob Cage. However, he said investigators needed time to determine the official cause and where the fire started.

Six children were at the home along with their mother, and an infant was transferred to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Cage who said the home is now completely uninhabitable. Another home next door also had damage, but was unoccupied.

The infant's condition was not immediately known on Tuesday evening.

University City police and the St. Louis Fire Department also assisted at the scene.