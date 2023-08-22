Inmates at the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis took a guard hostage for several hours Tuesday morning.
Detectives said the 70-year-old male corrections officer had no weapon when he was taken hostage at the jail. It wasn't immediately clear if he was injured, police said.
Medics were seen bringing a man out of a stretcher about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than two hours into the ordeal. The man, who was wearing a guard's uniform, was conscious and looked haggard as they carted him away.
An hour later, the city's Department of Public Safety confirmed to reporters that the jail officer had been "freed and secured." The city released no other information and scheduled a media briefing for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Inmates have complained about lack of hot meals, but authorities haven't disclosed what demands, if any, the inmates made as they held the guard hostage or how many inmates were involved.
A corrections officer from the St. Louis Justice Center, the city jail in downtown St. Louis, is taken from the facility by paramedics after an officer was reportedly taken hostage on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
The St. Louis police SWAT team gathers in front of the city jail in downtown St. Louis after a guard was reportedly taken hostage on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police Chief Robert Tracy leaves the St. Louis Justice Center, the city jail downtown, after a guard was reportedly taken hostage by an inmate on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
The St. Louis police SWAT team gathers after leaving the city jail in downtown St. Louis after a guard was reportedly released from being taken hostage by an inmate on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com