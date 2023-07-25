MADISON— A double shooting that left one dead in Madison has triggered an investigation by the area’s top police investigators on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road, according to Maj. Nick Novacich of the Granite City Police Department and a member of the Major Case Squad. The Major Case Squad is made up of top police investigators that typically respond to the area’s most serious crimes.

On Tuesday, one person was found dead at the scene, and emergency responders helped take another person from the shooting scene to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.

Suspects are still on the run, according to police, who have not released any additional information.