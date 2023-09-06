DE SOTO — A 62-year-old Jefferson County man is accused of abandoning in a wooden area the body of a woman he found dead in his home.

Stephon L. Seidl was charged Aug. 31 with abandonment of a corpse and evidence tampering. He is accused of dumping the body of a Danielle Thomas, 35, of Park Hills, in a wooded area in unincorporated Jefferson County south of De Soto.

Thomas' cause of death is under investigation, but a sheriff's office statement said there were no signs of trauma to the body or evidence of a homicide.

Seidl told investigators that Thomas had been staying in a spare bedroom of his home in the 5200 block of Old Engledow Road, but when he arrived home on Aug. 29 he found her unresponsive and cold to the touch, charging documents say.

Two witnesses found Thomas' body the next day abandoned in a wooded area about 2½ miles from Seidl's home in the 14300 block of Old Engledow Road, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that Seidl also cleaned up the room where he found Seidl's body.

Seidl is being held on a $20,000 bond in the case.