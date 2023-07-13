ST. LOUIS — A Jefferson County man was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison for the 2016 killing of a music promoter after a previous first-degree murder conviction was overturned on appeal.

Darin Schmidt, 37, was initially sentenced in 2019 to life in prison without parole in the death of 31-year-old David "Slim" Bewig Jr., who was found fatally shot in the head in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood on Dec. 9, 2016.

An appeals court overturned Schmidt's conviction in 2021, finding that three witnesses made improper testimony. He was set to face a second trial on Monday.

Instead, prosecutors offered him a deal to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in exchange for a 13-year sentence.

Prosecutors did not comment about why they offered the deal, but Bewig's family members were visibly frustrated.

His father, David Bewig Sr., said he thought the entire process was unfair.

"My son didn't get an appeal," he said. And the "lenient" plea agreement didn't account for the damage Schmidt had caused, he said.

"That's totally disgusting to me and my family," he said.

Judge Madeline Connolly acknowledged that the case was "particularly difficult" given how long it had dragged on.

"And, as Mr. Bewig said, it's not always a fair situation," she said.