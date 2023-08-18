JENNINGS — City council members will convene Friday afternoon to determine how to move forward after multiple top government employees here have recently resigned.

Former Jennings city attorney Sam Alton pointed his finger at Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson in his recent resignation, accusing Johnson of creating a hostile working environment and illegally attempting to oust him at a recent city council meeting.

The city clerk, Deletra Hudson, echoed the same sentiments in a letter announcing her resignation to the mayor on Tuesday. Both she and Alton say at least three other employees have followed suit.

“We all kind of saw that this is too much. It just so happens that enough was enough at the same time,” said Alton, who served as Jennings’ city attorney for about 10 years. "What he appears to be doing is detrimental to the city as opposed to trying to help the city and its residents. I’m not going to be apart of that either."

Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson said via text message that he denies any allegations. He has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. Friday at Jennings City Hall.

The city council meeting will meet there at 5 p.m. to discuss the legality of recent personnel decisions. Jennings City Council members did not respond to requests for comment.

In an email announcing his resignation to the council and mayor, Alton said the mayor illegally tried to collect city council votes to fire him at a city council meeting earlier this month.

Alton said the mayor was upset that Alton gave a media interview to KTVI-Fox2 explaining the legal process of obtaining a warrant to have cars towed. During a recent KTVI-FOX2 TV interview, a reporter had questioned the mayor if vehicles were being towed illegally in Jennings.

He also said the mayor retaliated against him after he recommended the mayor go through the proper legal channels to have cars towed.

The mayor’s erratic behavior mirrors the actions of a previously ousted Jennings mayor, Alton further wrote.

In 2016 Jennings city council members impeached former Mayor Yolonda Fountain-Henderson. She was accused of initiating contracts without council approval, illegally obtaining and removing personnel records from city hall and suspending an employee without due process.

Earlier this year, Cool Valley, which is about four miles west of Jennings also impeached former Mayor Jayson Stewart.

Alton is still serving as city attorney and/or municipal prosecutor for northern St. Louis County suburbs including: Breckenridge Hills, Pagedale, Olivette, Vinita Park and Bel-Ridge.

He's also chief of staff for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

“I’m still going to do what I can for St. Louis County and every other municipality that I work for. But, I’m not going to is engage in the course of conduct in which the mayor is engaging in,” said Alton.