CLAYTON — The mayor of Jennings filed suit against city council members who claim he is operating unethically and illegally, now accusing them of the same.

Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson filed suit on Tuesday against Jennings council members Terry Wilson, Alan Stichnote, Nadia Quinn, Jane Brown and Jeannie Roberts in St. Louis County. Those same council members signed a statement confirming a vote of no confidence against the mayor last week.

Recent resignations by top city employees and disagreements between the mayor and city council members on hirings, firings and other personnel matters have left Jennings city government on hold and in chaos for weeks. Approved construction for a new recreational center and city hall has stopped because of the disarray.

Now Johnson wants a judge to declare an emergency city council meeting held earlier this month invalid. The mayor tried to cancel the Aug. 18 meeting, before St. Louis County police intervened between the mayor and a city council member shoving each other over opening the door to city hall.

At that meeting, the majority of the city council voted to overturn employee terminations, which had been approved by the council earlier in the month.

Johnson argues in the petition that the Aug. 18 meeting was held in violation of state law and that the council had no authority to rescind the terminations — or for the city clerk, who had resigned, to preside over the meeting.

Both the former city attorney and clerk previously told the Post-Dispatch they resigned because the mayor created a hostile work environment.

Residents previously said the government turmoil is due to resentments over a close April election. Johnson received 37%, or 469, of the votes and his closest competitor, Yolanda Austin, received 35%, or 435, of the votes.