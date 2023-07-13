JEFFERSON CITY — A man ordered to be executed next month has asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson for mercy to stop his state-ordered death on Thursday.

In his request, Johnny A. Johnson, 45, cited mental and intellectual disabilities as the primary reasons why the death penalty should not be the punishment for him murdering a 6-year-old girl in 2002.

On Wednesday, Johnson’s medication was changed — another reason his attorneys want Parson to either grant clemency or appoint a judicial panel to review to consider commuting Johnson to life in prison without parole. Johnson has been incarcerated since the day he murdered 6-year-old Casey Williamson on July 26, 2002.

Even the father of Casey Williamson does not want Johnson to be executed for his daughter’s murder, according to the clemency application submitted on Thursday to the governor by both his attorney and federal public defender. Williamson’s father was not able to be reached for comment on Thursday.

"The taking of Johnny’s life is not necessary for the people of Missouri," Johnson’s attorneys stated in the application. "If the honorable governor chooses not to intervene, Johnny’s life will be taken unnecessarily."

Last month, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Johnson failed to prove that his claims of constitutional violations related to his sanity should stop his execution.

Parson has denied clemency requests three times this year, rubber stamping the deaths of Amber McLaughlin on Jan. 3, Leonard Taylor on Feb. 7 and Michael Tisius on June 6.

Most recently, Parson dissolved the board of inquiry, or judicial panel, for Marcellus Williams, which was created by former Gov. Eric Greitens. Williams pleaded guilty to murdering a former Post-Dispatch reporter, Felisha Gayle, during a home burglary in 1998. His execution date has not been set as of Thursday.

Johnson, 45, is ordered to die by lethal injection on Aug. 1 at Bonne Terre prison. No other executions in the state have been scheduled as of Thursday.