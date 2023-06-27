ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by 19-year-old chess grandmaster Hans Niemann against a former world champion and an online chess organization over cheating allegations that rocked the chess world last year.

Niemann's suit, filed in St. Louis federal court, sought $100 million in damages because, it said, his career had been ruined by allegations levied by fellow grandmaster Magnus Carlsen and Chess.com. Niemann also argued Carlsen and the chess website had violated antitrust laws when they merged online playing platforms and kept him from playing in tournaments.

The suit, filed in October, followed a monthslong controversy after Niemann's shocking victory over Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, ending Carlsen's world-record unbeaten streak. Carlsen accused Niemann of cheating and withdrew from the tournament.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig found Tuesday there was no merit to Niemann's antitrust claims, and she dismissed libel and slander claims because she said she didn't have jurisdiction to oversee them.

Carlsen's attorney, Craig Reiser, applauded the judge's decision to reject Niemann's "attempt to recover an undeserved windfall" and "chill speech through strategic litigation."

Lawyers for Chess.com said they were also "pleased."

"Our clients are happy to see an end to this saga, and are grateful that all parties can now focus on growing the game of chess," said Nima Mohebbi and Jamie Wine, of the firm Latham & Watkins.

Niemann's attorneys said they plan to pursue the libel and slander claims in state court.

The Wall Street Journal then reported the details of a Chess.com investigation, which suggested Niemann cheated in more than 100 online games.

Niemann's suit argued Chess.com had "maliciously" released the report after announcing plans to buy Carlsen's "Play Magnus" chess app for $83 million.

In a motion to dismiss, however, Carlsen and Chess.com argued the controversy was the fallout from Niemann cultivating a reputation as the "bad boy of chess."