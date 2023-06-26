ST. CHARLES — A teenager accused in the February killing of a 15-year-old Lake Saint Louis girl described his tumultuous upbringing at a hearing Monday that will help determine whether the teen is charged as an adult.

The 16-year-old boy described living with a mother who struggled with substance abuse, turning to drugs himself and dropping out of school altogether in his sophomore year of high school.

He is one of three boys accused in the Feb. 18 killing of Lydia Elking, a sophomore soccer player at Liberty High School. Lydia was shot and killed in a residential area of St. Charles in what police have described as a marijuana deal turned deadly robbery. Court officials said police don't think the 16-year-old boy fired shots but that he set up the robbery and provided the gun that was used.

Lydia's mother asked St. Charles County Circuit Judge Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey on Monday to send the teen to adult court.

"All I can do now is to prevent another good, law-abiding family from going through the hell we are in now," she said, shaking, in court.

The others charged in the killing are a 17-year-old boy police say drove with Lydia to sell the marijuana and another 17-year-old who pulled a gun in the planned robbery and opened fire, killing Lydia, according to testimony Monday. The shooting was in the area of Oak Avenue and Perry Street, near Lindenwood University.

Police said the teen who drove with Lydia to sell the marijuana had sold drugs to the other two boys before.

A judge will rule at a later date whether the 16-year-old who appeared Monday will remain in juvenile court.

The other teens' hearings are scheduled for July. The Post-Dispatch is not naming them unless they're charged as adults.

On the opposite side of the courtroom from Lydia's mother, family and former teachers of the 16-year-old suspect grew emotional as the boy took the stand on Monday to describe his life before his arrest.

"I stopped caring," the teen said, describing his decision to stop attending St. Charles High School four months before the killing. "I stopped thinking I could do something with myself. ... It was easy to become the antagonist I saw growing up around me."

A juvenile court officer recommended the 16-year-old be charged as an adult because of the seriousness and violent nature of the crime. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and weapons offenses. Should he remain in the state juvenile system, he could remain in juvenile detention for a little more than two years, the officer testified. If he's certified as an adult, the same charges have a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"There is no way to restore this family to fullness," said St. Charles County Juvenile Office attorney Michele Hammond. "At the bottom of this case is: Two years is not an adequate amount of time for us as a community to feel safe having this person released."

The teen's defense attorney, Nathan Perz, argued that the 16-year-old can still be rehabilitated at his young age.

"There's nothing I can say to explain away what happened," he said, before emphasizing the teen's remorse for his past. "There is a possibility for redemption."

'Raised himself'

A juvenile officer testified the 16-year-old bounced between living with a mother who struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, his grandmother and his father. He got good grades when he attended school and had no prior arrests, but witnesses told police accounts of similar robberies the teen was involved in before Lydia's death, according to testimony on Monday.

Years before the killing, the teen was reported by Florida social services as abandoned by his mother. He moved to Missouri to live with his father, then moved back in with his mother in Missouri. State child welfare services received a hotline call a few months before Lydia was killed because the 16-year-old had stopped attending school.

"He primarily raised himself," the juvenile officer testified.

When the teen took the stand, he said he regretted turning to drugs and got emotional remembering the school officials who offered him help at Fort Zumwalt High School, where he spent his freshman year.

"People there actually cared about me," he said.

The teen transferred to St. Charles High School the next year when he moved back in with his mom. She was sober then, but her addiction soon resurfaced, he told the court.

The boy said after dropping out of school, he started working about 60 hours a week at Potbelly Sandwich Shop in the morning and working the night shift at Rally's fast food to support himself — and, often, his mother's substance abuse.

"I was a selfish person," he said. "I was lost."

Lydia's mother described her daughter to the judge in court Monday as her "best friend" and the youngest of five children. Lydia was one of only two freshmen to make the varsity soccer team at Liberty High School and was known for her thoughtfulness, the mother said.

"When Lydia was in grade school, she would make my lunches rather than the other way around," she said.

Despite the teen suspect's past, the mother said he "did not make a mistake that a young naive person would make."

"That can't be used as an excuse," she said.