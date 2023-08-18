ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge heard arguments Thursday for whether to continue to ban the St. Louis Post-Dispatch from reporting details about a mental health evaluation for a man accused of killing a St. Louis police officer three years ago.

The city’s presiding judge, Elizabeth Hogan, issued a temporary restraining order on May 21 forbidding the Post-Dispatch and reporter Katie Kull from publishing information about the evaluation, which a court clerk inadvertently filed publicly in Missouri’s court document system Case.net.

Thomas J. Kinworthy, 46, is accused of shooting two St. Louis police officers in Tower Grove South on Aug. 29, 2020, injuring one and killing another, Officer Tamarris Bohannon. Kinworthy is set to face trial in January on seven felonies, including first-degree murder. His attorney argued Thursday that publishing details of the document would make it “extremely difficult” for his client to get an impartial jury.

Joseph Martineau, an attorney for the Post-Dispatch, said in court that more high-profile trials, like cases involving politicians, are still able to impanel a jury. He argued that the public defender’s office failed to meet the high legal burden needed to impose a “prior restraint” on a news outlet preventing it from publishing an article because of First Amendment protections for speech.

The Missouri Department of Mental Health evaluation on Kinworthy includes transcripts of jail calls, excerpts of an interview where he discusses the crime, information about past abuse, and details about his mental health, according to court testimony Thursday.

An attorney for the public defender’s office, Brendan Kottenstette, asked Hogan Thursday to prolong the ban. Hogan is expected to issue an order in the coming weeks.

The document should have been filed under seal — a point the attorney for the Post-Dispatch conceded — and was filed publicly by the St. Louis Circuit Clerk’s Office in error.

Kinworthy’s public defender, Brian Horneyer, said he received a call from Kull on May 21 alerting him that the evaluation was made public and that the Post-Dispatch planned to publish a story about the document.

Horneyer petitioned for the restraining order later that day. It was granted by Hogan, who is also presiding over Kinworthy’s criminal case.

Kottenstette on Thursday filed a motion to seal Thursday’s hearing from the public too, but Hogan allowed it to continue in open court.

Kinworthy’s attorney intends to present a defense of “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and/or diminished capacity,” according to court records.

He is being held in custody without bail.