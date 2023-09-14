CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury on Thursday found that an Ellisville batting cage is not liable for the alleged sexual abuse of a teen by her softball coach while the player was training at the facility.

The lawsuit, filed last year, claims a teen player on the St. Louis Stix travel softball team repeatedly had sexual contact with two of her adult coaches, Aaron Byington and Alex Wolters, beginning in 2020, when she was 17. Byington was 36 and Wolters was 27, according to the suit.

Wolters, Byington, the player and the Kirkwood Athletic Association, the organization that owns the fields where the Stix played and practiced, all reached confidential settlements in the case before it went to trial this week. But the suit also named a batting cage, Bullpen Brothers Training Facility in Ellisville, where she claims she was assaulted several times by Byington.

A jury ultimately found Thursday the batting cage not liable for the alleged abuse.

Neither Byington nor Wolters have been charged with a crime in connection to the allegations. The age of consent for sexual contact in Missouri is 17, so the player was not considered a minor under state law. But her civil lawsuit alleged the conduct was still sexual abuse.

Attorneys for Byington and Wolters could not immediately be reached Thursday afternoon.

During the three-day batting cage trial, the girl was granted anonymity and referred to only as Jane Doe.

Her attorneys argued that the training facility was negligent by allowing Byington to be left unsupervised with the teen, including when the coach extended training sessions to after-hours when batting cage employees left for the night.

"Had they just implemented the most basic safety procedures, this could have been prevented," the girl's attorney Steven Stolze told the jury.

But an attorney for the batting cage business, John G. Schultz, said during closing arguments that the coach alone, not the batting cage facility, should be held responsible.

"There's a common enemy in this case that has never appeared in this courtroom," he said of the coach. Schultz argued that punishing the small business would be a "miscarriage of justice."

He highlighted discrepancies in the player's accounts and pointed to testimony from a facilities management expert hired by the defense who testified that the business didn't operate differently than other batting cages across the country.

The player, now 20, told the jury Byington groomed her through online messages over months. She told the jury she feared he would cut her playing time or harm her if she tried to stop him.

According to her testimony, she continues to have panic attacks, has trouble sleeping, and is on medication stemming from the coaches' actions.

Both the player and the batting cage owners, Jeri and Chad Deakin, testified during the trial. The owners said they were not aware of sexual contact at the business.

"Byington acted alone. He acted in secret," their attorney, Schultz, argued.

A second player on the same team filed a suit in August making similar accusations against Byington and the Kirkwood Athletic Association.

"My goal in representing Jane Doe and taking this case to a jury was to try to help enact standards to try to protect athletes from abuse," Stolze said after Thursday's verdict. "I am disappointed that the jury didn’t agree that that should be an important standard in the state of Missouri."