ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Thursday found that Sheriff Vernon Betts did not retaliate against a deputy who was denied a promotion.

Deputy Joseph Mopkins sued in 2020, alleging that Betts urged him not to provide testimony for a discrimination case brought by another deputy. When Mopkins testified anyway, he said he was denied a promotion and retaliated against for a medical condition that required him to keep a beard despite department policy prohibiting most facial hair.

On Thursday, however, the jury ruled in the city's favor.

Betts stood outside the courtroom after the verdict, smiling, shaking jurors' hands and thanking them for their service. He said in an interview he was "pleased."

"I'm glad the jurors were able to see through the lies," he said. "Lie after lie after lie after lie."

Betts denied ever discouraging Mopkins from testifying. He also denied ever retaliating against Mopkins and called the people who testified in his favor "disgruntled" employees.