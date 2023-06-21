ST. LOUIS — Someone used a keycard to gain access to a Washington Avenue office building and then propped the door open for others before Sunday's shooting that killed one teenager and injured 10 others, a city official said Wednesday.

A police captain said investigators are still trying to pin down how the throngs of revelers got inside the building for a party, but St. Louis Building Commissioner Frank Oswald offered the keycard explanation at a police briefing with reporters.

"Somehow, somebody got a keycard to get the front door open and they propped the door open to allow these people in, and unfortunately it went downhill from there," Oswald said.

Oswald said the building is supposed to be closed on weekends. Oswald said he didn't know if a card was stolen or if a tenant gave the keycard to one of the young people who organized the party.

"We really have no idea," Oswald said.

Oswald added, "I'm not personally aware of which tenant" had the key card that was used; he said the occupancy is typically issued to an incubator — a business that functions as a springboard for startups, providing particular resources the startup needs to grow. He said he didn't know if any cards were lost or stolen.

Several tenants on Monday said they've had security concerns in recent months, including because of doors left propped open at night.

Terry McDonald, the building owner, could not be reached for comment.

Police said no keycard has been reported stolen and they don't know if a keycard was used to get in.

No one has been charged in the shooting yet. Police are still searching for at least three gunmen. They released surveillance images Tuesday showing youths carrying AK-15-style pistols. One of the boys was wearing a mask.

Sgt. Charles Wall said one 17-year-old boy with a gun was arrested Sunday by plainclothes detectives. They took him into custody near the shooting scene and turned him over to the Family Courts. It was a chaotic scene, Wall said, and "I just don't know if there is anything definitively" tying the boy to the shooting.

The boy was released to a parent and has not been charged with a crime.

"We were dealing with a very chaotic scene involving numerous shell casings fired from numerous firearms, and the evidence we were able to present to the juvenile courts in the immediate aftermath was not sufficient in their estimation," Wall said.

Detectives have been asked to do more investigative work, and Wall said the juvenile could still be charged once they do that. He said others at the party could face trespassing charges.

Wall said the juvenile authorities moved forward with a status offense against the boy, known as "behavior injurious" because it is dangerous for a juvenile to have a firearm. "But again that's not a criminal offense, it is a status offense," Wall said, and that status offense alone wasn't enough to hold the boy in juvenile court.

Makao Moore, 17, was killed in the shooting about 1 a.m. Sunday. Ten other teens were shot, including two who were shot in the back and three who suffered graze wounds. One girl wasn't shot but she suffered serious injuries to her spine when she was trampled trying to escape.

Moore, who lived on was a junior at Sumner High School. Police are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting. Investigators haven't said if Moore was a target of the shooter. Wall said investigators have no reason to believe that Moore had a firearm or fired a gun at the party.

Photos from shooting in downtown St. Louis show more of the gunmen sought by police Police released photos Tuesday of three suspects and one witness they are seeking. A teen taken taken into custody soon after the shooting was released to a parent Monday.

Tenants had security worries before St. Louis shooting. Victim's family feared 'the streets.' Several tenants said Monday they had concerns about security long before the incident. And the family of the boy who died said they warned him about the streets and wondered how to tackle the problem of kids with guns in St. Louis.

Teen dead, 10 others injured in shooting at St. Louis downtown party gone bad In addition to the 11 people shot, one girl was trampled as she tried to escape. Police have arrested a 17-year-old from the area. “This is another wake-up call for our region,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.