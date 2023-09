LINCOLN COUNTY — A 22-year-old Lake Saint Louis woman died late Tuesday when she ran her car off the road in Lincoln County.

Saraya Sanders was driving south on North Lindsey Road near State Highway 47 around 11:30 p.m. when she crossed the center lane and overcorrected her car, police said.

She ran off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail, went into the air in a creek, struck a rock and overturned. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.