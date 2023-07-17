A man from Lincoln County was fatally injured last week in a head-on crash with a teenage driver, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 81-year-old Gary E. Krieg of Moscow Mills, Missouri.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on July 12 on westbound Highway 47 at Hidden Valley Drive.

The patrol said Krieg was driving west on Highway 47 when an oncoming vehicle crossed the center line and struck his pickup truck. Police said the vehicle that crossed the center line was driven by a 17-year-old boy from Foley, Missouri.

The patrol did not identify the driver because he is a juvenile.

After it was hit, Krieg's pickup ran off the road and overturned. Krieg, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead by ambulance workers.

The boy's vehicle also hit a cargo van.

The boy was not wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the cargo van was wearing a seat belt; he was not injured, the patrol said.