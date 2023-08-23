CHESTERFIELD — Police responded to a false bomb threat just after noon Wednesday that referenced Parkway West High and Parkway West Middle schools.

The schools were cleared two hours later. The threat “was unfounded, and the investigation revealed that the threat appeared to have been made from a source outside of the St. Louis County area,” according to Chesterfield Police.

The “code yellow” shelter-in-place lockdowns also included Parkway Early Childhood Center, which is adjacent to the high school.

The call forwarded to police “threatened to bring weapons and explosives to the West High and West Middle campuses,” according to an email from Parkway Superintendent Keith Marty sent to parents at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, three hours after sending the first “code yellow” alert. A “code green” or all clear was sent to parents at 2:21 p.m.

Chesterfield Police questioned and released a West High parent who arrived at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

“We understand that any potential threat and change in activities can be unsettling for students and staff,” reads the email from Superintendent Marty. “We thank everyone who did an outstanding job of taking this situation seriously, acting swiftly and according to our procedures, and keeping learning for students as normal as possible during this time. We appreciate the quick and thorough response from law enforcement officials.”