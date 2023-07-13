MADISON COUNTY — Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn will retire next December at the end of his current term after 24 years in the position and nearly 50 years in law enforcement.

Nonn was first elected as coroner in 2000, when he ran largely on his law enforcement background, including decades with the Madison County Sheriff's Department and the St. Louis Area Major Case Squad, a regional team of investigators.

His first act as coroner was to staff the office 24 hours a day, and he also helped establish the Madison County Heroin Task Force and Drug Smart Awareness Program to educate children on the county's opioid crisis.

“I’ve met people from all walks of life, many of them on one of the worst days of their life,” Nonn said in a news release. “But I’d like to think I did a good job for these families. And in the end, that’s what matters most to me.”

During his time in office, Nonn created an educational mandate that required all full-time death investigators in the county to pass an exam from an independent board, and he helped coroners assigned to funeral homes in Madison County spot potential abuse.

Nonn said serving the citizens of Madison County has been a humbling experience. “I’m grateful to the people of Madison County who believed in me and stood by me the last 24 years.”