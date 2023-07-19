UPDATED at 3 p.m. Thursday with victim's name

OVERLAND — The Major Case Squad on Thursday identified the man who was shot to death this week in his driveway in Overland.

Gersain Rugerio-Rodriguez, 26, was killed outside his home in the 9400 block of Baltimore Avenue in Overland. He was shot to death about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was found in the driveway at his home on Baltimore, which is on the northern edge of Overland.

Ellisville police Cpl. Tony Stewart, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, said police on Wednesday morning had no one in custody and only a vague description of the gunman.

"At this point, it appears to be (a) targeted" attack, Stewart said Wednesday morning, "but we don't have enough evidence to confirm one way or another."

The Major Case Squad has assigned 17 detectives on the case, and Overland has five of its detectives working on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or Overland police at 314-428-1212.