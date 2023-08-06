ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in north St. Louis County on Saturday.

The North County Police Cooperative went to the 6100 block of Page Avenue in North County at 8:40 p.m. Satuday for a call about shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people shot. One victim died at the scene. The other victim was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to a release.

The North County Police Cooperative has requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, a unit of investigators from police departments throughout the region, to investigate.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). They may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, according to a release.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims, pending notification of their families.

The North County Police Cooperative was established to serve eight municipalities: Dellwood, Pine Lawn, Wellston, Vinita Park, Hanley Hills, Velda Village Hills, Beverly Hills and Uplands Park.