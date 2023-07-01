This story has been updated Saturday with the suspect's name and charges.

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree trespassing after being arrested Friday after a police officer fired several shots at him on the border of the city's DeBaliviere Place and West End neighborhoods.

Davontee Robinson, 18, remained in custody without bond on Saturday afternoon, according to St. Louis police.

Officers said they were called a vacant apartment building in the 5600 block of Enright just before 2 a.m. and saw three people climb onto the building's roof.

Police said a man was armed with an AR pistol, police said. The three got to the ground and ran from the officers.

An officer followed in a marked police vehicle and found the man with the pistol taking cover behind a concrete column in a covered parking area, police said.

After the officer told him to drop the gun several times, police said he came out from behind the column with the gun in his hand.

The officer fired several shots, and man dropped the gun, police said. Police arrested him and a took a juvenile into custody.

The third person escaped, police said.

The 18-year-old man also had a key fob belonging to a stolen car, police.

No one was injured.