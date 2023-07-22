ST. LOUIS — A 43-year-old St. Louis man was charged Friday with killing another man earlier this month on the parking lot of a Quik Trip at Gravois Avenue and Chippewa Street.

Authorities said Mohamed Abdinoor Abdi, of the 3900 block of Dunnica Avenue, was arrested by police Thursday in connection with the death of Jametric Steele, 52, of East St. Louis, on July 7.

Abdi faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was being held Saturday in the city jail without bail.

Police said the victim was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident took place on the border of the city's Tower Grove South and Dutchtown neighborhoods.