WEBSTER GROVES — A 22-year-old man is accused of attempting to use a blow torch and hammer Wednesday to break into a railroad club operating out of a historic Webster Groves train depot.

Travis Akins, of Brentwood, was arrested by Webster Groves police soon after midnight Wednesday after a neighbor called to report someone attempting to force their way into the Big Bend Railroad Club building.

The club operates a model train railway at 8833 Big Bend Boulevard inside the former Frisco Depot train station opened in 1910.

"We've never heard of this person before. He's not a member," Kenneth Rimmel, the club's secretary and unofficial historian, told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday. "But this is the fourth time someone has tried to break in in the past few weeks."

Webster Groves police wrote in court documents that when officers arrived, they spotted Akins still attempting to use the hammer and torch to get into the building.

The court documents say Akins spontaneously told officers he was "trying to retrieve his train."

"He apologized and said he knew this was wrong," an officer wrote in charging documents.

Akins was arrested and admitted to police that he broke into the club last week but was unable to get to the train he was looking for.

Members of the train club told police the train doesn't belong to Akins. In fact, it's been a part of a larger train collection that's been passed down in the club for generations, according to court documents.

Rimmel, a member of the train club since 1984, told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday that the club is planning to increase its security after the series of break-in attempts.

Rimmel said it appeared someone at first tried to use a piece of asphalt to break in a few weeks ago. A few days later, club members noticed marks by a lock appearing to be from a tool like a screwdriver. Then last week, Rimmel said, a lock on one of the club's doors was melted and they suspected the burglar got inside.

"We searched and didn't notice anything taken," he said.

Rimmel said the Big Bend Railroad Club stemmed from a club started at Webster Groves High School in 1938. The club bought the Frisco Depot in 1994 to save it from demolition and has maintained the building ever since.

Rimmel said the building had a previous burglary in 2020 when someone smashed a display case and took a donated collection of Norfolk Southern railroad train caps worth no more than $25 each, he estimated.

"The damage could be worse," he said Wednesday. "It's just a few locks and a door."

Akins was charged Wednesday with felony attempted burglary, felony possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor property damage. No mugshot was available Wednesday.